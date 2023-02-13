The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (38) 22-3 1523 3 2. Houston (22) 23-2 1503 2 3. Purdue (2) 23-3 1408 1 4. UCLA 21-4 1302 7 5. Kansas 20-5 1283 9 6. Texas 20-5 1214 5 7. Virginia 19-4 1212 8 8. Arizona 22-4 1139 4 9. Baylor 19-6 1072 14 10. Tennessee 19-6 896 6 11. Marquette 20-6 815 10 12. Kansas St 19-6 790 12 13. Gonzaga 21-5 761 16 14. Indiana 18-7 717 18 15. Miami 20-5 693 19 16. Xavier 19-6 642 13 17. Saint Mary’s 22-5 567 15 18. Creighton 17-8 517 23 19. Iowa St. 16-8 396 11 20. UConn 19-7 358 21 21. San Diego St. 20-5 271 25 22. TCU 17-8 204 17 23. NC State 20-6 140 22 24. Providence 18-7 136 20 25. FAU 24-2 117 –

Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma St. 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Iowa 5, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Maryland 1, Coll of Charleston 1, Boise St. 1.

