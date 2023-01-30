The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (62) 21-1 1550 1 2. Tennessee 18-3 1443 4 3. Houston 20-2 1415 3 4. Alabama 18-3 1312 2 5. Arizona 19-3 1310 6 6. Virginia 16-3 1258 7 7. Kansas St 18-3 1190 5 8. Kansas 17-4 1034 9 9. UCLA 17-4 993 8 10. Texas 17-4 939 10 11. Baylor 16-5 905 17 12. Gonzaga 18-4 837 14 13. Iowa St. 15-5 832 12 14. Marquette 17-5 769 16 15. TCU 16-5 752 11 16. Xavier 17-5 689 13 17. Providence 17-5 438 23 18. Saint Mary’s 19-4 419 22 19. FAU 21-1 392 21 20. Clemson 18-4 340 24 21. Indiana 15-6 250 – 22. San Diego St. 17-4 170 – 23. Miami 16-5 146 20 24. UConn 16-6 131 19 25. Auburn 16-5 117 15

Others receiving votes: Missouri 74, Coll of Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, NC State 39, Boise St. 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Pittsburgh 9, Arkansas 9, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, West Virginia 2, Saint Louis 1, Southern Cal 1.

