The top draft pick of the Mariners pitches lefty and righty. Jurrangelo Cijntje wants to keep it up

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jurrangelo Cijntje wants to keep his options open with the Seattle organization as a pitcher who switches between throwing right-handed and left-handed. Cijntje was the 15th overall pick by the Mariners in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft out of Mississippi State. Cijntje threw right-handed to lefties more often in 2024 but said it was because of discomfort in his left side. The Mariners say they want Cijntje to decide how to proceed as a righty and/or lefty as a pro. He says he wants to continue pitching from both sides.

