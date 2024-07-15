The top draft pick of the Mariners pitches lefty and righty. Jurrangelo Cijntje wants to keep it up

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Jurrangelo Cijntje is interviewed after being selected 15th overall by the Seattle Mariners in the first round of the MLB baseball draft in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jurrangelo Cijntje wants to keep his options open with the Seattle organization as a pitcher who switches between throwing right-handed and left-handed. Cijntje was the 15th overall pick by the Mariners in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft out of Mississippi State. Cijntje threw right-handed to lefties more often in 2024 but said it was because of discomfort in his left side. The Mariners say they want Cijntje to decide how to proceed as a righty and/or lefty as a pro. He says he wants to continue pitching from both sides.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.