The Titans wrap offseason program with rookie left tackle JC Latham last off field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JC Latham stopped with a quick question for his position coach after running on his own to wrap up the Tennessee Titans’ final session of their offseason program Tuesday. Veteran coach Bill Callahan said he couldn’t ask much more of the Titans’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama. Callahan said the rookie is the type of player coaches yearn to have in their meeting rooms as great examples for others. The Titans essentially wrapped up Tuesday with a lightly attended session after the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp last week. Head coach Brian Callahan said a team-bonding event is planned for Wednesday. That’s it until training camp in late July.

