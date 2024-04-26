The Titans use No. 7 pick in NFL draft on Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hope they finally fixed at least one tackle spot by taking JC Latham of Alabama with the seventh pick overall in the NFL draft. General manager Ran Carthon thought Andre Dillard could anchor the Titans’ offensive line signing him to a three-year deal in March 2023. He was one of four to start at left tackle in a 6-11 season that cost coach Mike Vrabel his job. The Titans also started three different right tackles last season. This is the second straight year Carthon has used Tennessee’s first pick on an offensive lineman after taking Peter Skoronski a year ago at No. 11 overall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.