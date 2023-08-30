The Titans trade draft pick to Pats for Nick Folk to try to fix kicker issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are trying a proven veteran in their latest move to fill a big need. The Titans traded a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots before the NFL’s roster cut deadline for veteran Nick Folk. They already tried a pair of undrafted free agents during much of the offseason and training camp before turning to a journeyman kicker for the preseason finale. Folk is 38 and still has to pass a physical to finalize the trade announced Tuesday night after other roster moves. Folk has played 211 games over 15 seasons with Dallas, the Jets, Tampa and the Patriots.

