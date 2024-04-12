The Titans trade a seventh-round pick to Cleveland for a reserve offensive tackle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have traded a seventh-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft to the Cleveland Browns for offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV. The Titans announced the deal Friday. It depends on Watson passing a physical. Tennessee will send the No. 227 pick overall to Cleveland to add depth to the offensive line. Watson played seven games with Cleveland last season. He spent the 2022 season on the San Francisco practice squad after signing as an undrafted college free agent out of Texas San Antonio. New Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan coached the Browns’ offensive line last season.

