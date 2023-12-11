The Titans show the NFL’s program promoting diversity results in GM, coaching jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL’s fourth accelerator program starts Monday as part of the league’s winter meetings in Dallas. The program is designed to connect minorities with the owners and presidents who make hiring decisions. Getting in the same room with owners who hire GMs, front office staff and head coaches is the key. The sessions are a version of speed-dating. Titans tight ends coach Tony Dews has attended the coaching program twice. He believes the program works because Tennessee hired Ran Carthon in January as the franchise’s first Black general manager weeks after Carthon attended a year ago.

