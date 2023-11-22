The Titans’ revamped offensive line struggling with protection, injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans revamped their offensive line during the offseason from one end to the other and might wind up being worse than last season. The Titans have allowed 35 sacks, better than only four other NFL teams. Tennessee was better than just five teams last season giving up 49 sacks. Injuries continue to be the issue that has forced the Titans to start seven different line combinations through the first 10 games. That will grow Sunday when Tennessee hosts Carolina because of an injury to starting right tackle Chris Hubbard. Coach Mike Vrabel said the next man up has to be ready for his opportunity.

