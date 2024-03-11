The Titans replacing Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement says the Tennessee Titans are replacing four-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry with Tony Pollard. The person familiar with the deal told the AP that Pollard and the Titans agreed Monday to a $24 million, three-year contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday when the NFL’s new league year begins. The Titans drafted Tyjae Spears last season. Spears was the backup to Henry. The eight-year veteran, who turned 30 in January, is poised to hit free agency Wednesday for the first time in his career.

