The Titans ready to see how revamped O-line works starting against Saints

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are about to start learning just how well their biggest offseason project went. They revamped the entire offensive line and open the season Sunday in New Orleans with a unit having only one returning starter in Aaron Brewer with right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended for the first six games. Brewer moved from left guard to center. A lineman who went undrafted out of Texas State goes into his fourth NFL season not caring what anyone else thinks. Brewer says he’s focused only on trying to be the NFL’s best offensive line in the league.

