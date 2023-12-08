The Titans place punter Ryan Stonehouse on IR with season-ending injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed punter Ryan Stonehouse and linebacker Joe Jones on injured reserve after both suffered season-ending injuries in last weekend’s overtime loss to Indianapolis. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Stonehouse would need season-ending surgery after a Colts defender collided with the second-year punter’s left leg early in the fourth quarter. Jones hurt a finger. Vrabel fired Tennessee’s special teams coordinator after the Titans also had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown on the punt attempt before Stonehouse’s injury. Punter Ty Zentner is expected to be promoted from the practice squad before Monday night’s game in MIami.

