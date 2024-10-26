The Titans make a flurry of roster moves to fill in for injuries and trades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans signed a trio off their practice squad to the active roster and placed offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan on injured reserve among a flurry of moves. The Titans (1-5) had declared cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) and Duncan out Friday. Duncan started at right tackle last week and lasted only four snaps before hurting a hamstring. They also downgraded running back Tyjae Spears (hamstring) and newly acquired linebacker Jerome Baker to out for Sunday’s game at Detroit (5-1). Tennessee signed cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally, offensive tackle John Ojukwu and wide receiver Mason Kinsey to the roster.

