The Titans finally start AFC South portion of schedule hosting banged-up Colts

Both Indianapolis and Tennessee selected quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL draft. Injuries have kept the Colts from playing Anthony Richardson against Will Levis. Both quarterbacks are on the injury report before Sunday’s game. This will be Tennessee’s AFC South opener as the Titans look for their first win at home after starting 0-2. The Colts are 0-2 in division play this season and have lost three straight AFC South games. Indy is 4-9-1 against division foes since 2021. This game will match one of the NFL’s best offenses in the Colts no matter who starts at quarterback against one of the league’s stingiest defenses in Tennessee.

