The Titans embrace early bye as chance to regroup with new coach Brian Callahan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being among the NFL’s first teams to have their bye week isn’t something the Tennessee Titans embraced when the league issued schedules in May. Losing the first three games means the Titans now are embracing being among the four teams with a bye, hoping the time off helps the new starters and a new head coach settle in. Left guard Peter Skoronski says they’ve had a lot happen in four weeks and the bye gives them a good time to regroup for the long haul. Coach Brian Callahan has made clear second-year quarterback Will Levis will get a chance to develop.

