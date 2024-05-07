The Titans bolster wide receiving group by adding Tyler Boyd, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Tennessee Titans have bolstered their wide receiving group by agreeing to terms with Tyler Boyd. That reunites the veteran receiver with someone he knows very well in Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan. The person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced said the agreement is a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. The Titans declined to comment when asked about the agreement. Boyd wrote “Titan up” on social media. He visited Tennessee last week but left without a deal.

