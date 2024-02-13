The Titans and coach Brian Callahan are closer to filling out his first staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Brian Callahan are closer to filling out his first coaching staff. The group includes his father, former NFL coach Bill Callahan, as offensive line coach. The staff also brings back three former assistants with the franchise. The Titans announced the entire staff except the special teams coordinator on Tuesday, including 10 new assistants and several retained from former coach Mike Vrabel’s tenure. The hirings of offensive coordinator Nick Holz and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson already had been announced.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.