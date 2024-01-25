The Titans and Brian Callahan agree this is a perfect match for his coaching debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brian Callahan made an immediate connection with the Tennessee Titans so strong he wanted their job as head coach as he was wrapping up their initial interview via Zoom. The feeling was mutual. The Titans made sure Callahan didn’t leave their headquarters without agreeing to be their next coach after interviewing Monday in person. Callahan said Thursday at his introductory news conference this is where he wanted to be for his debut as an NFL head coach. He said he’s thankful they felt the same way. The 39-year-old Callahan has been an assistant for 14 seasons with the past five in Cincinnati as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.