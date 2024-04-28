The Titans add size, speed as they use 5 of 7 NFL draft picks to boost their defense

By TERESA M. WALKER The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans first round draft pick JC Latham, center, poses with general manager Ran Carthon, left, and head coach Brian Callahan, right, at an NFL football news conference Friday, April 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ran Carthon went all offense in his first draft as the Tennessee Titans general manager a year ago. His second time around features five of seven NFL draft picks on defense. Carthon says the draft board dictated the selections in a draft heavy on offense early with lots of defensive players available later. He says that’s how it went for Tennessee. The biggest move came at No. 7 overall with JC Latham of Alabama getting a chance to fill a need at left tackle. Receiver Jha’Quan Jackson is the other offensive player. Carthon says he’ll get a chance to help them with the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

