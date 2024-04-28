The Titans add size, speed as they use 5 of 7 NFL draft picks to boost their defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ran Carthon went all offense in his first draft as the Tennessee Titans general manager a year ago. His second time around features five of seven NFL draft picks on defense. Carthon says the draft board dictated the selections in a draft heavy on offense early with lots of defensive players available later. He says that’s how it went for Tennessee. The biggest move came at No. 7 overall with JC Latham of Alabama getting a chance to fill a need at left tackle. Receiver Jha’Quan Jackson is the other offensive player. Carthon says he’ll get a chance to help them with the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

