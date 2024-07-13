The Texas Rangers grew up as a franchise when they hosted the All-Star Game 29 years ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rangers president Tom Schieffer views the 1995 All-Star Game at their new ballpark as being like a graduation ceremony for the franchise. All of the pomp and circumstance was at The Ballpark in Arlington that had opened the previous season. That was the 1994 season that ended prematurely in August and without a World Series after players went on strike. The Midsummer Classic was Major League Baseball’s first signature event after that. The Rangers are now in their fifth season across the street in a stadium with a retractable roof where this year’s All-Star Game will be held Tuesday night.

