The Tennis Hall of Fame is moving its enshrinement ceremonies to August, on the eve of the US Open

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The International Tennis Hall of Fame will move its enshrinement ceremony to August starting next year to better capture the attention of the tennis world on the eve of the U.S. Open. The Newport, Rhode Island, facility also announced it will host a new combined men’s and women’s 125-level tournament in 2025 to replace the men’s 250-level event that is being dropped from the ATP schedule after this week. The two fields will play for equal prize money. The combined Hall of Fame Open scheduled for July 6-13 will be the only grass-court women’s tournament outside of Europe.

