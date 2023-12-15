The Tennessee Titans waiving starting nose tackle Teart Tart, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are waiving starting nose tackle Teair Tart, according to a person familiar with the decision. Tart did not practice all week and was listed as out for personal reasons. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Titans have not announced the move. Tart was not listed on the NFL transactions wire later Friday. Tart was an an undrafted free agent out of Florida International in 2020. He signed a $4.3 million restricted free agent tender this offseason. Tart started nine of 11 games played this season.

