The Tennessee Titans trying to fix mistakes, execute to help struggling offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made a bunch of moves this offseason all designed to boost an offense that was one of the NFL’s worst in 2022. They’re still waiting for them to pay off through three games. The Titans can’t protect Ryan Tannehill, open holes for Derrick Henry or find the end zone. Their best hope for bolstering the offensive line may rest in how quickly top draft pick Peter Skoronski returns from an appendectomy Sept. 16 to his starting left guard job. For now, Tannehill believes his line will protect him.

