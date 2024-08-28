The Taurasi-Griner combo is working for one more deep WNBA playoff run with Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — The combo of Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner has become the face of the Phoenix Mercury over a dozen seasons. They won the WNBA championship in 2014 and also won three Olympic gold medals together. They’ve also endured the heartbreak of tough losses, injuries and off-the-court issues. Now might be their last, best chance to make one more basketball memory. The Mercury have a 16-14 record, they’re relateively healthy and they’re focused on building momentum as they prepare for the WNBA playoffs that begin in late September.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.