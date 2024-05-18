The Sun score 15 straight points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Mystics 84-77

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 22 points and six of Connecticut’s 14 steals, DiJonai Carrington added 21 points and the Sun used a big fourth quarter to beat the Washington Mystics 84-77. Connecticut has won 10 of the last 11 regular-season meetings with Washington. Connecticut trailed 62-56 with 8:18 left in the fourth quarter before scoring the next 15 points to take a 71-62 lead. The Sun finished with 32 points in quarter after scoring just 36 in the first half. Julie Vanloo, a 31-year-old rookie, completed a three-point play with 1:50 left to get Washington within 75-72 but Tyasha Harris answered with a basket and free throw at the other end. Bonner grabbed an offensive rebound and made a shot in the paint with 27.1 seconds left for an 82-75 lead.

