The suddenly surging Buffalo Sabres have inched their way back into playoff race with 8-3-1 run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Counted out a mere month ago, the Buffalo Sabres have suddenly inched back into the playoff race following an 8-3-1 run. Once 12 points out of contention, the Sabres sit three points back following a 4-0 win over the New York Islanders. Buffalo has matched a season-best three-game winning streak and is looking nothing like the inconsistent team that muddled through the first four months of the season. They’re riding a hot goalie in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. And forward Dylan Cozens says the team has newfound confidence in playing as if they have nothing to lose. Buffalo has 15 games left and embarks on a five-game road trip that opens at Detroit on Saturday.

