The Steelers made splashy moves in free agency. Don’t bet on a return to normalcy in the NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the NFL draft coming off a splashy offseason in which they made major moves in free agency. Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson, traded for Justin Fields and handed inside linebacker Patrick Queen the biggest free-agent contract in team history. The Steelers still have positions to address in the draft, most notably along the offensive line and at wide receiver after they cut center Mason Cole and traded Diontae Johnson. Pittsburgh has seven selections in all, starting with the 20th pick of the first round.

