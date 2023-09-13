The Steelers know one player can’t replace Cam Heyward. They’re not even going to try

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to find a way forward without defensive tackle Cam Heyward. Heyward is out indefinitely after having surgery for a groin injury sustained in a season-opening loss to San Francisco. The team will rely on the depth it’s cultivated in recent years to absorb the loss of their most experienced player. Rookie Keeanu Benton and second-year defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal figure to get more playing time with Heyward out. The Steelers host AFC North rival Cleveland on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.