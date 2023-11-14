The Steelers defense is banged up. Reinforcements will come from in-house, not on the open market

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to look in-house to help out their banged-up defense. The Steelers are at 6-3 heading into a visit to AFC North rival Cleveland, but the wins of late have been costly. Pittsburgh lost starting inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander to season-ending injuries in consecutive weeks, leaving Elandon Roberts as the only experienced player at that position on the active roster. Pittsburgh will likely promote former Atlanta Falcon Mykal Walker from the practice squad to the 53-man roster this week.

