The Steelers believe in building from the inside out. They took that to the extreme in the NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a serious investment in their offensive line during the NFL draft. The Steelers used three of their top five picks on offensive linemen, something the club hadn’t done in nearly 50 years. Pittsburgh selected offensive tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round, center Zach Frazier in the second and guard Mason McCormick in the fourth. General manager Omar Khan says it wasn’t exactly by design, but when things broke a certain way they opted to fortify the lines. Fautanu and Frazier could start soon, while McCormick figures to be more of a project.

