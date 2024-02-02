The Steelers are turning their underachieving offense over to former Falcons coach Arthur Smith

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator. The 41-year-old Smith was fired in January following a third straight 7-10 season in Atlanta. He returns to a position that he thrived in while coaching in Tennessee earlier in his career. Smith replaces Matt Canada, who was dismissed just before Thanksgiving with the Steelers offense languishing near the bottom of the league in points and yards. One of Smith’s main goals will be helping Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett develop following a disappointing first full year as a starter.

