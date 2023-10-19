The Steelers are bringing rookies Jones and Porter along slowly. Might be time to speed it up

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to bring rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Broderick Jones along slowly. The play of Pittsburgh’s top two draft picks may be forcing them to speed up the process. Porter, a cornerback, got the first pick of his career in a win over Baltimore on Oct. 8. Jones made his first NFL start in the same game while filling in for the injured Dan Moore. Moore is expected to play when Pittsburgh travels to Los Angeles to face the Rams. Porter’s playing time could increase against the versatile Los Angeles offense. Both players say how much they play is out of their hands and that they’re just trying to stay ready.

