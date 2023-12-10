The star cornerback duo of Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard has the Dolphins secondary rolling

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have seen vast improvement from their defense over the course of the season thanks in part to the success of the star cornerback duo of Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey. The two players have spoken at length about the impact they could have on the field together. The early results are proving them right. They have four combined interceptions on the season and have helped Miami’s defense have the No. 9 ranked unit against the pass entering Monday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

