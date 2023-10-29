The Springboks are not truly representative of African rugby. African rugby is struggling

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Africa is home to the Rugby World Cup champion again. But the newly crowned Springboks aren’t a true representation of African rugby. Rugby Africa president Herbert Mensah says African rugby struggles to be competitive and is a gold mine of talent without the means to unearth it. Mensah has welcomed the decision this week to expand the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia from 20 teams to 24. That could mean Africa receiving an extra second qualifying berth. But he warns that a second berth will not help grow the game in Africa or make African countries competitive unless it comes with the right support.

