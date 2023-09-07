The spotlight in the Alabama-Texas game will be squarely on the 2 QBs, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe

Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers will take center stage in the Texas-Alabama showdown. Milroe is set to make his third start for the third-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 11 Texas. But it will be his biggest game yet. Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback with three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in the same game last weekend against Middle Tennessee State. Ewers was having a big performance to open last year’s meeting but went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

