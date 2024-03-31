The Spirit get 2 first-half goals and hang on for 2-1 win over the Royals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Andi Sullivan and Ouleymata Sarr scored first-half goals for the Washington Spirit in a 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.Sullivan converted a penalty in the 21st minute before Sarr doubled the lead in the 30th off a cross from Trinity Rodman. With the assist, Rodman became the Spirit’s all-time leader in assists with 17 across all competitions since joining the league in 2021. Utah rookie Ally Sentnor, the top pick in the NWSL draft, scored in the 71st minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.