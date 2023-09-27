The Southeastern Conference seems to be seeking an identity in up-and-down start to the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference may have an identity crisis. While the powerhouse league could always count on massive, ground-chewing runners, dominant defenses or skilled NFL-calibre quarterbacks, this season may be one of parity where dominance is secondary to avoiding mistakes and escaping with victories. Alabama coach Nick Saban has watched the gap narrow between the SEC’s best and the rest of the league. He thinks the transfer portal has given teams lagging behind to catch up more quickly. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel believes there’s a premium on little details because missing them leaves you vulnerable to opponents.

