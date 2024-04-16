The Sky added plenty of star power in the WNBA draft with Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky were beaming after taking South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso and LSU’s Angel Reese in the WNBA draft. They landed two of the biggest stars not named Caitlin Clark. The Sky took Cardoso with the No. 3 pick after she led South Carolina to a perfect season and the NCAA championship. Reese got picked seventh overall. Chicago won the WNBA championship in 2021 and hopes the two can help lead the franchise back to the top. The Sky went 18-22 last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs. They have a new coach in Teresa Weatherspoon and general manager in Jeff Pagliocca.

