The Sharks retire Joe Thornton’s No. 19 jersey in an emotional ceremony

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joe Thornton spent a career setting up his teammates with the perfect passes that helped them score goals. His jersey retirement ceremony Saturday was an opportunity for his former San Jose teammates to dish out the compliments for his play, leadership and friendship in tributes that repeatedly forced him to wipe away tears on an emotional afternoon. Thornton joins longtime teammate Patrick Marleau as the only players to have their jerseys retired by the Sharks. It’s fitting that they are side by side as the entered the NHL as the top two picks in the 1997 draft and spent 13 seasons together in San Jose.

