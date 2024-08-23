The Sharks acquire prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Predators

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired prized goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from Nashville in a deal that sends a 2025 first-round pick to the Predators. The 22-year-old Askarov had reportedly asked for a trade with his path to a starting role in Nashville blocked by Juuse Saros, and San Jose jumped at the opportunity to add a potential top young goalie to a franchise sorely lacking one. The Sharks will send Vegas’ first-round pick acquired in the deal that sent Tomas Hertl to the Golden Knights, along with forward David Edstrom and goalie Magnus Chrona to Nashville for Askarov, a 2025 third-round pick and forward Nolan Burke.

