The Sharks acquire Jake Walman and a 2nd-round draft pick from the Red Wings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks acquired defenseman Jake Walman and a second-round pick from Detroit in exchange for future considerations. San Jose added the 53rd overall pick that was originally held by Tampa Bay and inherited the final two years of Walman’s contract that carry a $3.4 million cap hit each season. The 28-year-old Walman had 12 goals and nine assists in 63 games for Detroit last season with his 21 points ranking fourth among all Red Wings defensemen.

