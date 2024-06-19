The Sharks acquire forwards Barclay Goodrow and Ty Dellandrea

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks added some needed forward depth, claiming Barclay Goodrow off waivers from the New York Rangers and acquiring Ty Dellandrea from Dallas in a trade. General manager Mike Grier had been seeking to add some veterans at forward to help ease the transition to the NHL for the projected No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Macklin Celebrini, and Will Smith, who was picked fourth overall last year and recently signed an entry level contract with San Jose. The Sharks used a 2025 fourth-round pick to acquire Dellandrea and were willing to take on Goodrow’s contract from the Rangers.

