The second wave of college football’s hiring cycle produces some unprecedented movement

The college football coaching carousel revved up again in January, starting with the sudden retirement of maybe the greatest head coach of all time. Since Nick Saban stepped down at Alabama on Jan. 10, seven major college football jobs have opened, including at three schools to make the playoff. That increased the total number of changes to 28. Never before had a team made the College Football Playoff or BCS championship game had to replace its head coach the next season. Michigan is the first national champion to replace its coach following the season since Nebraska in 1997.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.