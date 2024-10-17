The season’s wild swings leave Dak Prescott and the Cowboys plenty to ponder during their bye week

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have a wildly fluctuating first six games to ponder on their bye week. The Cowboys sit at .500, winless at home and perfect on the road. Dallas has an offense that can’t seem to find a rhythm. The defense looks strong one week, then among the worst in the NFL the next. Coach Mike McCarthy asks why the team is on such an ebb and flow. It’s the question the defending NFC East champs have to answer going into what’s shaping up as a huge game at San Francisco on Oct. 27.

