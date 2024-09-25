The Saints are shuffling their beat-up offensive line in advance of their visit to Atlanta

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says starting center Erik McCoy has had surgery to repair a groin injury and has been placed on injured reserve. That means McCoy will miss at least four games. Allen is declining to speculate on whether McCoy’s absence might extend beyond that. The Saints also could be without starting right guard Cesar Ruiz when they visit Atlanta on Sunday. Ruiz missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury. Allen says Ruiz is day to day. Lucas Patrick moved from guard to center during Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia. But the Saints have called up four-year NFL veteran Shane Lemieux from their practice squad. He played center during preseason games.

