The Rugby World Cup has been largely predictable so far. The final pool games may offer a few twists

By GERALD IMRAY The Associated Press
South Africa's captain Siya Kolisi, bottom, tackles Tonga's captain Halaleva Fifita during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Tonga at the Marseille's Stade Velodrome, in Marseille, France Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

The first 3 1/2 weeks of the Rugby World Cup have often been predictable. Top-ranked Ireland and new No. 2 France have won all their games. But Ireland, France and the southern hemisphere powers of South Africa and New Zealand are not yet guaranteed a place in the quarterfinals heading into the final set of pool matches starting on Thursday and running through to Sunday. There might still be a twist or two when the remaining six quarterfinalists are decided in a furious four days of last-minute jostling.

