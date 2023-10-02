The Rugby World Cup has been largely predictable so far. The final pool games may offer a few twists

The first 3 1/2 weeks of the Rugby World Cup have often been predictable. Top-ranked Ireland and new No. 2 France have won all their games. But Ireland, France and the southern hemisphere powers of South Africa and New Zealand are not yet guaranteed a place in the quarterfinals heading into the final set of pool matches starting on Thursday and running through to Sunday. There might still be a twist or two when the remaining six quarterfinalists are decided in a furious four days of last-minute jostling.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.