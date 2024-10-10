The Royals are on brink of elimination after several walks to Yankees in their AL Division Series

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) talks with Royals pitching coach Brian Sweeney, left, during the fifth inning in Game 3 of an American League Division baseball playoff series against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals are facing playoff elimination on Thursday night against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of their AL Division Series, and they can put their finger at walks as a big reason why. Their pitching staff dished out nine of them in a 3-2 loss at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night that gave New York a 2-1 series lead. And the Royals have given out a staggering 22 walks in the series, including two bases-loaded walks that helped the Yankees to a 6-5 win in the series opener.

