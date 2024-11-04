The reward isn’t always greater than the risk for aggressive coaches: Analysis

Nick Sirianni got away with aggressive decisions that failed. Mike McCarthy and Sean Payton had no such luck. It’s easy to second-guess when the calls don’t work. The Philadelphia Eagles held on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23 on Sunday thanks to a twisting interception in the end zone by linebacker Nakobe Dean. If not, Sirianni would be lamenting passing up nine points. The Cowboys couldn’t overcome McCarthy’s aggressive decisions that backfired in a 27-21 loss at Atlanta. The Broncos knew they would need to score a lot of points to compete with the high-octane Ravens so Payton was aggressive from the start.

