The Ravens were quiet at the NFL’s trade deadline. They haven’t shown many weaknesses of late

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore heads into this weekend’s matchup with Seattle with a three-game winning streak and a 1 1/2-game lead in the AFC North. The Ravens also play their next three games at home, and their three remaining divisional matchups are all in Baltimore. A year ago, Baltimore added linebacker Roquan Smith at the trade deadline in a move that helped its defense become perhaps the best in the NFL. There was no deal like that this season for the Ravens. Maybe they didn’t need one.

