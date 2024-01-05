The Ravens officially add RB Dalvin Cook, signing him to their practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed running back Dalvin Cook to their practice squad. The team also announced Friday it is putting cornerback Daryl Worley on injured reserve and signing linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the active roster. The Ravens elevated defensive back Andrew Adams and tight end Ben Mason from the practice squad for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Pittsburgh. Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment confirmed Thursday that he would be joining the Ravens after clearing waivers and becoming a free agent. The four-time Pro Bowl running back was waived by the New York Jets.

